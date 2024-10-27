Brad Pitt celebrates in Mexico as possible F1 movie spoiler dropped

Has a spoiler for the upcoming 'F1' movie dropped at the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, who will play Sonny Hayes in the upcoming ‘F1’ movie, was seen celebrating in front of a plethora of fans at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

A number of pictures and videos emerged of Pitt emerging from his car before celebrating what was likely a victory for the new film which will be released next year.

Pitt was seen holding the Mexican flag as fans cheered him as he celebrated a likely victory.

It’s a potentially a spoiler for the new film with Hayes (Pitt) up against Joshua Pearce, who is played by Damson Idris.

The premise of the film is that Pitt’s character raced in F1 in the 1990s before retiring due to a horrible crash.

Hayes returns to F1 as a mentor for Pearce for the Apex GP F1 team.

The film will officially release on June 25 2025, internationally.

Pitt spoke to Sky Sports F1 on the grid at the 2023 British Grand Prix, where filming first started at an official grand prix weekend.

He told Martin Brundle: “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say,” Pitt told Brundle at the British Grand Prix.

“It’s the best time of my life ... The vibe is amazing, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story

“All the teams have opened their doors for us.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner presents ‘15km/h’ GPS data claim about Lando Norris’s driving
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
2h ago
Andrea Stella hails ‘consistent’ F1 stewarding with double Max Verstappen penalty
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen clashed again
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen clashed again
F1
News
2h ago
Explained: The F1 stewards detail why Max Verstappen was penalised twice in Mexico
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris: Max Verstappen incidents “a step too far” | “Another step from Austin”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Martin Brundle’s verdict on Max Verstappen: ‘I hate when he does that sort of thing’
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle in Mexico
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle in Mexico

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen reacts to double Mexico penalty: “I’m not going to give up easily”
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1
News
4h ago
Zak Brown slams “ridiculous” Max Verstappen | “I applaud the FIA stewards”
Zak Brown
Zak Brown
F1
Results
4h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Race Report
4h ago
Max Verstappen twice-penalised for Lando Norris battle as Carlos Sainz wins
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
Results
4h ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Race Results
Lap 1 in Mexico
Lap 1 in Mexico