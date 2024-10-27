Brad Pitt celebrates in Mexico as possible F1 movie spoiler dropped

Brad Pitt, who will play Sonny Hayes in the upcoming ‘F1’ movie, was seen celebrating in front of a plethora of fans at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

A number of pictures and videos emerged of Pitt emerging from his car before celebrating what was likely a victory for the new film which will be released next year.

Pitt was seen holding the Mexican flag as fans cheered him as he celebrated a likely victory.

It’s a potentially a spoiler for the new film with Hayes (Pitt) up against Joshua Pearce, who is played by Damson Idris.

The premise of the film is that Pitt’s character raced in F1 in the 1990s before retiring due to a horrible crash.

Hayes returns to F1 as a mentor for Pearce for the Apex GP F1 team.

The film will officially release on June 25 2025, internationally.

Pitt spoke to Sky Sports F1 on the grid at the 2023 British Grand Prix, where filming first started at an official grand prix weekend.

He told Martin Brundle: “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say,” Pitt told Brundle at the British Grand Prix.

“It’s the best time of my life ... The vibe is amazing, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story

“All the teams have opened their doors for us.”