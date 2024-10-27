Helmut Marko criticises "still too unstable" Yuki Tsunoda after qualifying crash

Yuki Tsunoda has come under fire from Red Bull's Helmut Marko after his qualifying crash in Mexico City.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has launched a scathing criticism of Yuki Tsunoda following his crash in qualifying at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Tsunoda lost control of his RB at Turn 12 and crashed into the barriers entering the stadium section of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez while trying to improve on his final flying lap of Q2.

The 24-year-old’s crash also prevented teammate Liam Lawson from progressing into Q3, with the RB pair set to line up 11th and 12th on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

After qualifying, Marko blasted Tsunoda for what he described as being a “totally unnecessary crash”.

“He is still too unstable,” Marko told Sky Germany. “Yuki also had a spin in Austin and now this crash in qualifying.

“We thought he was stabilised, but apparently he’s not. Now, when the pressure comes off [Liam] Lawson, it’s even more noticeable.”

Marko added: “He has a new floor, just like Lawson and I don’t know if they have any spare parts,” Marko said.

“If you had to rebuild, it would be a relegation to the back row. So it was a totally unnecessary crash.”

Tsunoda is set to get his first test outing in Red Bull F1 machinery at the post-season test following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He has seemingly been overlooked for a Red Bull promotion but is hoping to stake a claim to become Max Verstappen’s teammate as Sergio Perez continues to face an uncertain future despite being under contract for 2025.

Explaining his accident, Tsunoda said: “So having a front lock-up was already game over and there was no way I could make the corner.

“It’s strange, I didn’t really push hard there, and throughout the week, I didn’t have any front lock up in any lap in that corner.

“So I got surprised about that, but nonetheless, it’s a shame not to be able to maximise this opportunity.”

