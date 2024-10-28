One F1 driver - not Max Verstappen - in trouble with FIA for swearing

FIA's clampdown on foul language in force at F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen could soon have company on his community service.

Charles Leclerc was investigated by the FIA for swearing in the post-race press conference at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Autosport report.

The Ferrari driver finished third in Mexico but was then asked about a near-crash: “What did you say to yourself when you brought the car back?”

Leclerc answered: “I had one oversteer, then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side. Then I was like ‘f***’.”

He immediately apologised for his language and said "I don't want to join Max".

Verstappen was the first victim of the FIA's clampdown on swearing when he was punished with a community service order for using a swear word in a press conference in Singapore.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton were among the drivers to back Verstappen, who protested by not answering properly in the following press conferences.

But now it is Leclerc who may be deemed to be in breach of Article 12.2.1k of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

The Ferrari driver will hope his apologies result in any investigation either not starting at all, or quickly being concluded without a penalty.

