Sergio Perez says Liam Lawson doesn’t have ‘the right attitude’ for F1

Sergio Perez has blasted Liam Lawson’s attitude to racing in F1 and warned the RB driver he might not last long in the “brutal world”.

Perez and Lawson, who is aiming to take the Red Bull driver’s seat for 2025, came to blows while battling for position on Lap 19 of Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Despite the stewards deciding not to take any action against either driver, home hero Perez was critical of Lawson, who caused damage to the Mexican’s sidepod when they made contact at Turn 4.

“I had the manoeuvre into Turn 4, and then he was outside the track and just came straight, like if there was no car,” a frustrated Perez said after the race.

“I think he could have avoided the incident but he just went back. Luckily I saw him and I opened the room, otherwise it would have been a massive crash. There was no need, we damaged both of our races.

“I think it was just a little bit too much, but I don't think it's his fault. He's not getting any penalties as well. He did the same with Fernando [Alonso], with Franco [Colapinto] in the end. There are no penalties, so none of this is his fault as well.”

On his return to F1 at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Lawson made headlines for a run-in with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

When asked what his relationship with Lawson is like, Perez replied: “I don't have any relationship with him. I think the way he has come to Formula 1, I don't think he has the right attitude for it. He needs to be a bit more humble.

“When a two-time world champion was saying things last weekend, he completely ignored him. It's like when you come to Formula 1, you're obviously very hungry and so on, but you have to be respectful as well, off-track and on-track.

“I don't think he's showing the right attitude to show a good pace for himself, because I think he's a great driver and I hope for him that he can step back and learn from it.

“In his two first Grand Prix he has had too many incidents. I think there will be a point where it can cost him too much, like it did this weekend. I just think he has to have the right attitude to say, ‘look, I'm overdoing it a little bit, I will step back and start again.’

“It's all the learning you have to do as a youngster, because if you don't learn from your mistakes, Formula 1 is a brutal world and he might not continue.”

Perez added that Lawson is “just racing everyone out of control at the moment”.