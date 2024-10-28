Helmut Marko blames Liam Lawson after middle-finger salute to Sergio Perez

Helmut Marko delivers judgement on Liam Lawson v Sergio Perez contact

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Liam Lawson has been blamed for his ruckus with Sergio Perez by Helmut Marko.

Lawson is gunning to replace Perez in the Red Bull next year but has drawn the ire of Marko, the team’s notoriously brutal chief.

RB driver Lawson, in just his second race since replacing Daniel Ricciardo at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, damaged Perez’s car when they tangled.

Perez called Lawson “an idiot” via team radio, and the younger driver shot back a middle-finger gesture.

Marko said to ORF: “[It was] an unnecessary collision, where I see Lawson as being more to blame.”

Marko made it clear that he didn’t want to see aggressive driving between an RB and a Red Bull driver.

“If it had been someone else, yes. But not the sister team,” he stated.

Lawson reacted: “I don't think that's what Helmut likes. It's not my character, not something you should be doing."

He said about swearing at Perez: “It's obviously one of those in the moment things. He spent half the lap blocking me, trying to ruin my race, so I was upset.

“But it's not an excuse. I shouldn't have done it, and I apologise for that.”

Lawson claimed about their clash: “I left him space into (Turn) 4 and was coming in very, very late. Honestly, I tried to give him space.

“He drove me off the track, and then he didn't give me space since Turn 5. So, you know, it's unfortunate about the tension, but I don't know where he wants me to go.”

Lawson’s controversial race in Mexico City, where he finished 16th, adds another layer of intrigue into whether he will replace Perez.

The stage is set for him to impress in the RB enough to warrant becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate next year.

But irritating key decision-maker Marko in Mexico is not what Lawson will have hoped to do.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
47m ago
‘Got what he had coming to him’ - Does Max Verstappen need to change?
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Honda “have better edge grip, better traction, more top speed” than Yamaha - Alex Rins
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
Feature
1h ago
Mexico F1 driver ratings: Carlos Sainz gets perfect score as one midfield star shines
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
RR
News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop: National road racing “is finished, I don’t think the TT needs it”
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Takaaki Nakagami “super happy” for “very clever” compatriot Ai Ogura after Moto2 title win
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Joan Mir takes aim at MotoGP stewards after “over the limit” Marc Marquez clash
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Who is MotoGP title favourite now after tense Thai GP?
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton blames front wing misjudgement for “really bad” opening stint
Mercedes
Mercedes
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
OPINION: Does Andrea Iannone deserve a second-chance?
Andrea Iannone in 2019
Andrea Iannone in 2019
F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko blames Liam Lawson after middle-finger salute to Sergio Perez
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko