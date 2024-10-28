George Russell reveals ‘19 of the 20 drivers’ want immediate tweak to F1’s racing rules

George Russell has revealed ‘19 of the 20 drivers’ on the 2024 F1 grid want the FIA to make immediate changes to sport’s racing guidelines rather than waiting for next year.

F1’s racing rules have been a hot topic in recent weeks, particularly following the incident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s move on Norris on the opening lap in Austin was unpunished, while the McLaren driver was hit with a controversial penalty later in the race.

Verstappen and Norris were also involved in two incidents in Mexico, with the former picking up two 10-second time penalties.

Speaking to media in Mexico after the race, where Crash.net were present in the paddock, Russell confirmed that the stewards are “totally on board” with the necessary changes to F1’s racing rules.

He also revealed nearly the entire grid wants changes made during this season, not just for 2025.

“I think the stewards are totally on board with what needs to change,” he said. “Our view is, I think the biggest discussion is they want it to wait until 2025, so it's something consistent through this year.

“I would say 19 out of 20 drivers said, well, if it's incorrect, make the change today, and I'm glad to see those incidents weren't punished today, and I suspect moving forward in Brazil, what we saw today and what we saw last week, you won't be able to get away with.”

Russell is hopeful the fact that nearly every driver is “aligned” will make it a “short conversation” with the “powers that be”.

“Presumably if you're a bit more aligned, if the drivers are all aligned with what needs to change, it'd be quite a short conversation with the powers that be,” he explained.

“But it sometimes seems more difficult than it has to be when things have to get approved and we've got to go to a vote, I don't know, is it the SAC or whatever it is, I don't know, but as I said, 19 out of 20 were all aligned of where it needs to be.”