Fresh behind-the-scenes whispers emerge from “lively” drivers’ briefing

Carlos Sainz has added further detail to what happened in the F1 drivers’ briefing in Mexico which was described as “lively”.

The traditional Friday get-together on a grand prix weekend was reportedly dominated by discussion about the clash in Texas between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, and how the rules are interpreted.

“There were direct exchanges between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen about defending and overtaking,” Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported.

Some drivers felt the FIA’s willingness to re-word the regulations was an “admission of guilt”, it was reported.

However, Ferrari driver Sainz - who would later win the Mexico City Grand Prix - has added another perspective to what went on.

“I think it was a positive, productive meeting,” Sainz claimed.

“I think a lot of drivers opened up about how they felt about each situation and what we think is the best way forward.

“How you interpret the rules and those driving guidelines the stewards are going to apply penalties with… they’re still the same coming into this weekend and probably I think they will be applied in a similar manner.

“But moving forward it was a productive meeting and I think in Qatar we will have some solutions that will offer better understanding for the driver and better racing in general.

“Hopefully it should be better.”

Verstappen said: “Carlos explained it perfectly.”

Charles Leclerc added his perspective: “I'm not going to go too much into the detail of what's discussed inside, but we are all willing to improve some of the scenarios we have seen in Austin because I don't think we were all on the same line on that.

“However, the FIA has been very open to discussion and I think they've admitted that we've got to change a few things.

“Going forward we'll try and help them in order to take better decisions and to have tracks that maybe don't allow as much controversy as Austin does.

“Because if you've got a bit of a gravel trap or a kerb in some corners, it will make everybody's life easier, but it's the way it is.”