Fernando Alonso ruled out of Brazil media day after receiving treatment for infection

Fernando Alonso will miss media day in Brazil on Thursday.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin have confirmed Fernando Alonso will once again sit out of media day for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Alonso missed the Thursday media sessions in Mexico City through illness.

The Spaniard returned to the cockpit of the AMR24 for Friday practice before competing in his 400th grand prix.

It ended prematurely for Alonso as a mechanical issue put him out of the race.

It seems Alonso didn’t race in Mexico at 100 per cent fitness, with Aston Martin confirming he returned to Europe to receive further treatment.

Aston Martin revealed he had suffered an “intestinal infection” in the run up to the weekend in Mexico.

The Silverstone-based outfit remains adamant Alonso will be in the car at Interlagos.

The team released the following statement: “Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team confirms that Fernando Alonso will miss his media day activities in Brazil.

“Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist.

“The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend's racing.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati boss: “Pecco Bagnaia is outclassing Casey Stoner”
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
WSBK
News
5h ago
BMW unveil 2025 bike featuring engine upgrade
BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR
F1
News
5h ago
Fernando Alonso ruled out of Brazil media day after receiving treatment for infection
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
WSBK
News
5h ago
2025 World Superbike rider line-up: Confirmed and rumoured moves
Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers
F1
News
5h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
5h ago
Red Bull admit Franco Colapinto enquiry amid Carlos Sainz exit clause claim
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
F1
News
6h ago
Sergio Perez’s billionaire backer could end Red Bull sponsorship: “It’s not definite”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Update on at-risk Valencia MotoGP as death toll rises after devastating flood
Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Ricardo Tormo Circuit
F1
News
7h ago
Jos Verstappen takes aim at F1 stewards after Mexico with “conflict of interest” suggestion
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen