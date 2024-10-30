Fernando Alonso ruled out of Brazil media day after receiving treatment for infection

Aston Martin have confirmed Fernando Alonso will once again sit out of media day for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Alonso missed the Thursday media sessions in Mexico City through illness.

The Spaniard returned to the cockpit of the AMR24 for Friday practice before competing in his 400th grand prix.

It ended prematurely for Alonso as a mechanical issue put him out of the race.

It seems Alonso didn’t race in Mexico at 100 per cent fitness, with Aston Martin confirming he returned to Europe to receive further treatment.

Aston Martin revealed he had suffered an “intestinal infection” in the run up to the weekend in Mexico.

The Silverstone-based outfit remains adamant Alonso will be in the car at Interlagos.

The team released the following statement: “Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team confirms that Fernando Alonso will miss his media day activities in Brazil.

“Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist.

“The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend's racing.”