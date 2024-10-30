Red Bull admit Franco Colapinto enquiry amid Carlos Sainz exit clause claim

Christian Horner has admitted enquiring about the availability of Franco Colapinto.

Williams driver Colapinto has caught the eye of teams up and down the Formula 1 paddock since replacing Logan Sargeant five races ago.

But the F1 2025 driver line-up is, in theory, complete meaning Colapinto has nowhere to drive next season - unless Red Bull opt for a big change.

"Colapinto is an interesting driver,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner is quoted by AMUS.

“For everyone, he is surprisingly much better than Formula 2 suggested.

“I would be a bad team boss if I didn't explore whether he was available."

Red Bull are considering whether to ditch the under-performing Sergio Perez, who endured a shocker at his home grand prix in Mexico last weekend.

Liam Lawson could get a promotion from their RB sister team, opening a spot which Colapinto could fill.

Alpine have also been credited with an interest in Colapinto after Flavio Briatore spotted his potential, AMUS claim.

Carlos Sainz exit clause?

Williams have signed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who won last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, for 2025.

Sainz and Alex Albon represent an exciting driver duo for the midfield team.

But Auto Motor Und Sport report that Sainz has an exit clause in his Williams contract enabling him to move to Red Bull in 2026 if a vacancy arises.

Max Verstappen’s long-term future has been questioned, coupled with the new engine regulations which will shake up F1 in 2026.

The alleged escape route in Sainz’s deal has a knock-on effect for Colapinto.

Although he has nowhere to go at Williams in 2025, they could need him in 2026 if they lose Sainz.

Maybe Colapinto could be ‘loaned’ to Red Bull for a year? Absolutely not, insists Helmut Marko.

“We want Colapinto completely or not at all,” Marko told AMUS, shutting down any possibility that he could drive their car while remaining on a Williams contract.