Sergio Perez’s billionaire backer could end Red Bull sponsorship: “It’s not definite”

Sergio Perez’s billionaire backer - Escuderia Telmex - have warned they could end their sponsorship with Red Bull, but will continue to remain loyal to the Mexican driver even if he's dropped by the team.

Escuderia Telmex are a long-time sponsor of Perez, with the company founded by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim.

In 2013, Slim was ranked as the richest person in the world by Forbes magazine, with an astonishing net worth of $78bn.

Slim’s son, Carlos Slim Domit is the company’s president, and addressed their stance on sponsoring Perez and Red Bull in the future.

Perez’s F1 future has been a hot topic amid his poor run of form.

The Mexican has failed to finish on the podium at any race since China back in April.

Christian Horner has hinted that Perez could be replaced after Brazil for the final three races of the season.

Speaking to ESPN in Mexico, Slim Domit confirmed that they will continue to remain loyal to Perez and their sponsorship with Red Bull isn’t linked to that.

“We are talking with the team, we are still in talks, it is not definite, but the one we will always intend to continue with is Checo,” Slim said. “As far as we can always with him [Perez], without a doubt.

“The issue of Checo’s contract is independent of the issue of sponsorship for us, it has always been like that since he signed with the team, but if there was no longer the opportunity to continue with the team we would certainly continue with Checo.

“The intention is to continue with Checo, wherever he is, we will be with him.”

Perez will be looking to bounce back at this weekend’s Sao Paulo GP.

The Red Bull driver finished 17th and last on home soil on Sunday.

He was knocked out in Q1 before picking up a penalty for a false start.