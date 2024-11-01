Ollie Bearman drafted in at short-notice for unwell Kevin Magnussen in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen has been ruled out of Friday’s running at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix due to sickness.

Ollie Bearman has got the short-notice call-up to replace him in the Haas in Brazil.

There is not yet any confirmation of whether Magnussen will be able to return on Saturday.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is a sprint weekend meaning Bearman's duties on Friday will not follow the traditional routine.

He will first drive in a practice session, then in sprint qualifying. And because of his involvement in sprint qualifying, Bearman will drive for Haas in Saturday's sprint race too.

Bearman is the team's official reserve driver but has also been confirmed in their race seat for 2025.

The teenage Brit has already driven in two F1 grands prix this season - once for Ferrari, and once for Haas.

He will gain even more valuable - and unexpected - experience in a Formula 1 car in Sao Paulo.

In Azerbaijan, when Bearman most recently drove the Haas in an F1 session, he went 10th-fastest in Friday practice.

But he now will gain a fresh perspective on an F1 weekend with the inclusion of sprint qualifying.