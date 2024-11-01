Ollie Bearman drafted in at short-notice for unwell Kevin Magnussen in Brazil

Haas change for Friday running in Sao Paulo

Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman

Kevin Magnussen has been ruled out of Friday’s running at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix due to sickness.

Ollie Bearman has got the short-notice call-up to replace him in the Haas in Brazil.

There is not yet any confirmation of whether Magnussen will be able to return on Saturday.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is a sprint weekend meaning Bearman's duties on Friday will not follow the traditional routine.

He will first drive in a practice session, then in sprint qualifying. And because of his involvement in sprint qualifying, Bearman will drive for Haas in Saturday's sprint race too.

Bearman is the team's official reserve driver but has also been confirmed in their race seat for 2025.

The teenage Brit has already driven in two F1 grands prix this season - once for Ferrari, and once for Haas.

He will gain even more valuable - and unexpected - experience in a Formula 1 car in Sao Paulo.

In Azerbaijan, when Bearman most recently drove the Haas in an F1 session, he went 10th-fastest in Friday practice.

But he now will gain a fresh perspective on an F1 weekend with the inclusion of sprint qualifying.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Damon Hill remains critical of Max Verstappen's “fear and intimidation” tactics
Damon Hill
Damon Hill
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner stands by Lando Norris claim but accepts second penalty
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris leads George Russell in Brazil practice, Ollie Bearman impresses with P3
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
F1
News
2h ago
FIA confirm engine penalty for Max Verstappen as Red Bull give Sergio Perez new chassis
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: “Since my injury I’m struggling and I cannot compensate anymore”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Lap time analysis: Pecco Bagnaia v Jorge Martin
Bagnaia, Martin
Bagnaia, Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia knows "Enea Bastianini will not help me”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Friday practice and sprint qualifying LIVE
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
RR
News
4h ago
Problem for Davey Todd as Armoy 2025 to clash with BSB
Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.
Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.