Lando Norris gives grumpy response to Max Verstappen question: “I don’t care”

Lando Norris gave a grumpy response when asked about Max Verstappen following the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris was pipped to pole position for the sprint by McLaren F1 teammate Oscar Piastri.

The British driver was the heavy favourite for pole going into SQ3 after dominating the early part of sprint qualifying.

Still, it was a positive day for Norris, with Verstappen in fourth behind Charles Leclerc.

However, Norris didn’t seem entirely happy when speaking to the media after the session.

The McLaren driver was unimpressed when asked about Verstappen’s qualifying position and the wider title battle.

Norris said to F1TV: “I don’t care. I hate these questions. I don’t care about where he qualifies. Just focus on my own job. It’s the same question every time. It doesn’t matter. I will do the best I can.”

Regarding qualifying itself, Norris was left to rue “too many mistakes” on his final lap.

“A big improvement compared to where we were earlier today,” he added.

“We were struggling a lot. A little bit surprised we were so quick today but a pleasant today.

“A good first lap, made too many mistakes on my final so I boxed. A good job as a team.

“I wasn’t expecting it. A pleasant surprise and I just made too many mistakes on my final lap that’s all.”