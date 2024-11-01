Damon Hill highlights McLaren “problem” with “wrong guy on pole”

Damon Hill believes McLaren face a "problem" managing the start of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Damon Hill is concerned McLaren face a “very tricky situation” heading into the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix with the “wrong guy” on pole position.

McLaren secured an impressive front-row lockout on the Interlagos grid for Saturday’s sprint race, with Oscar Piastri pipping teammate and championship hopeful Lando Norris to pole.

Norris starts the weekend 47 points behind Max Verstappen, who qualified fourth. With the Red Bull driver serving a five-place grid penalty for the main grand prix on Sunday, Norris has an opportunity to claw back more points.

McLaren have openly stated they will favour Norris over Piastri while his title hopes are still alive but 1996 world champion Hill has warned that the start of the sprint race will be difficult to navigate.

“They are doing something right, they have absolutely nailed it,” Hill said of McLaren’s qualifying performance.

“McLaren have now got a problem because they’ve got two cars in a very tricky situation and kind of the wrong guy on pole. We are going to have to see what will happen in the sprint.”

Hill later added: “I think it’s going to very, very tricky for McLaren to navigate Turn 1. Lando is in a bit of a tricky situation.

“It’s only a short run to the first corner and you’ve got a left and a right very, very quickly and it’s very easy to get someone on your inside.”

Norris insisted he was not thinking about the championship.

"I hate this question so much," he responded to a question after sprint qualifying. "I'm just going to race. I don't care about where he [Verstappen] qualified.

"For me it's just focus on my own job. It's the same question every time. It doesn't matter. If he's first or last, I will do the best I can.”

Meanwhile, Piastri confirmed he would be prepared to support Norris’s title bid.

Asked if he would move aside for his teammate, Piastri responded: “Yes. I said I would when we first had these discussions. It would be nice to win but it’s one point difference.

“It’s not the main race. We will see. Lando needs the points in the drivers’ standings a lot more than I do but of course I want to win.

“If I put in the effort and have good pace then I am sure that won’t go unnoticed. Let’s see.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
18m ago
2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
1h ago
2024 Malaysian MotoGP: Qualifying - LIVE!
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch Malaysia MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint live
MotoGP
MotoGP
F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris gives grumpy response to Max Verstappen question: “I don’t care”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
5h ago
Damon Hill highlights McLaren “problem” with “wrong guy on pole”
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1
News
6h ago
Williams downplay Christian Horner paddock visit as Franco Colapinto rumours intensify
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
F1
News
6h ago
Charles Leclerc summoned to the F1 stewards for swearing in Mexico press conference
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton had ‘no confidence in the car’ in latest qualifying woe
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Oscar Piastri answers McLaren team orders question after beating Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
F1
News
7h ago
Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri