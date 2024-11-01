Williams downplay Christian Horner paddock visit as Franco Colapinto rumours intensify

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles says he is “exploring possibilities” with a number of rival teams to try and help secure Franco Colapinto a full-time drive in 2025.

The 21-year-old Argentinian has proved to be a sensation for Williams having replaced Logan Sargeant from the Italian Grand Prix and has scored points in two of the five races he has taken part in to date.

While there is no room at Williams for next season after the British squad moved to sign outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon, Colapinto’s impressive performances have seen him be linked with the remaining seats at Sauber and RB.

Speaking on Friday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Vowles revealed Williams are working to get Colapinto a seat for next year.

“The best I can really tell you is we're actively working with teams that are interested to try and find the right arrangement that helps Franco, that protects Franco as well and protects all parties,” Vowles said.

“It is never straightforward between Formula 1 teams, because you're fighting on track and you're trying to find a solution for a career of a young man. He is earning his place. He needs to do more on track to keep earning his place as a result of things, but he's shining, and that's why there's interest from teams.

Williams team principal James Vowles

“We are exploring possibilities with a number of teams that are interested at the moment and beyond there, it would be wrong to do anything more than speculate here. There's nothing to really communicate beyond that point.

“When there is I'll happily talk about it, because he's an exceptional driver, and I really mean that – go look outside, and there were tens of thousands of individuals here to support a driver that's been in our championship for five races. He's doing an outstanding job on track, and as I've said from the very beginning, earn your position and elements will come your way.

“But beyond there, I think especially when we look at the fact he's a 21-year-old, my responsibility is also towards him and making sure we do the right thing. I want to make sure that when we have news [we will] come to the world, but there really isn't much to talk about.”

Rumours that Red Bull could sign Colapinto ramped up on Friday when team principal Christian Horner was spotted visiting Williams’ hospitality in the Interlagos paddock.

Horner’s trip to Williams was batted away by Vowles, who quipped: “We’ve recently signed a new coffee sponsor, which is Reviver from Gulf, and he really wanted to try it. That was a good part of the conversation. He enjoyed it.”

Asked whether he would want any deal involving Colapinto to include an option to enable him to return to Williams in the future, Vowles replied: “It's the same conversation we've just had.

“In any circumstance, I want to make sure we understand what others are interested in, and then we'll form our basis as to what's the best solution for everyone.”