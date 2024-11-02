F1 changes Sao Paulo Grand Prix race day schedule with more rain forecast

F1 set for busy Sunday with times new times announced for qualifying and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

F1 has confirmed a revised race day schedule at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after qualifying was postponed as a result of heavy rain. 

Officials have announced that qualifying will now take place at 10:30 GMT (07:30 local), with the grand prix starting at an earlier time of 15:30 GMT (12:30 local). The race was originally slated for a 5pm GMT start time. 

A joint statement issued by F1 and governing body the FIA explained the decision to bring the sessions forward had been taken with more bad weather forecast to hit the Interlagos track on Sunday. 

"Following the conditions in São Paulo today the decision was taken not to proceed with Qualifying due to poor visibility, standing water on the track and fading light," the statement read. 

"Safety is always the paramount consideration in such circumstances and while as much time as possible was given to allow conditions to improve they sadly did not. We have huge appreciation for all the fans that stayed at the circuit in hope of seeing cars on track today.

"Therefore the decision has been taken, after consultation with the stewards, to schedule Qualifying for 07:30 local time on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix at 12:30 local. 

"This will ensure we maximise the chances or providing the fans with a day of racing action, given the ongoing weather forecast for tomorrow afternoon, and both the FIA and Formula 1 believe this time change is necessary and the right thing to do for all our passionate fans.

"We thank everyone for their patience today including the fans, drivers, teams, marshals, circuit staff and media and hope to give everyone an exciting event on Sunday."

Qualifying had been due to start at 18:00 GMT (15:00 local) but was delayed for nearly two hours before it was deemed the track was too wet and conditions were not going to improve. 

It is the first time since the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix that an F1 qualifying session has been rescheduled to Sunday morning. 

