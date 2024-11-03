Max Verstappen ‘wanted to destroy garage’ before epic Brazil F1 win

Max Verstappen said he wanted to “destroy the garage” before his epic win from 17th on the grid at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion moved to the brink of a fourth world title with a stunning comeback drive in a thrilling and rain-affected race at Interlagos.

Verstappen’s statement drive came after he was left enraged by the timing of a red flag as he suffered a shock Q2 exit on Sunday morning in a postponed qualifying session.

A first win in 10 races, combined with a difficult afternoon for title rival Lando Norris, has seen the Red Bull driver extend his advantage to 62 points, meaning he could be crowned world champion at the next race in Las Vegas.

The Dutchman admitted he went through a “roller coaster” of emotions on Sunday.

“My emotions were all over the place, from wanting to destroy the garage [after qualifying] to winning the race. It has been a roller coaster,” Verstappen said.

“It is unbelievable to win here from so far back on the grid. I was expecting to lose points in the championship. Now, I just want clean races. But I am not thinking about clinching the title in Vegas.”

Verstappen considers his 62nd career victory to be right up there with his best given how much was at stake in the championship amid the treacherous conditions.

“The rain came, we stayed out, which was very sketchy, and I had to just keep the car on track,” he explained. “It was undriveable in the conditions. I felt like I was driving a boat, or a jet-ski.

“There was a lot at stake because I had to be aware of the championship so for me this is the best one [victory]. And it is a massive boost for the team because it has been a tough period.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described Verstappen’s victory as a “masterclass”.

"In the wet and the dry he's the best in the world at the moment," Horner told Sky Sports F1. "One of his very best drives today.

"That marks him out with some of the greats now."