Lewis Hamilton reacts to driving Ayrton Senna’s 1990 McLaren

Lewis Hamilton has emotionally reacted to driving his hero Ayrton Senna’s 1990 McLaren in Brazil.

Hamilton was given the rare privilege of getting behind the wheel of a classic Formula 1 car, in Senna’s home country.

He took the 1990 McLaren MP4/5B for a spin around Interlagos during the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

Hamilton pulled the V10-engined MP4/5B over to take a Brazilian flag from a marshal, echoing the famous act of Senna when he won in Brazil in 1991.

“It’s very, very emotional, naturally,” said Hamilton.

“I was just revisiting my childhood as I was watching [Ayrton] race here as a kid.

“Hearing that sound and… watching him drive here, winning that race, I just couldn’t believe that I just had that chance to do that, and it was really the greatest honour of my career.

“To do it here in front of this beautiful crowd here in Brazil, who stood out in the rain all day yesterday, and then have been here since 4am or 3am this morning…

“A very, very special day and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who made this happen.”

Hamilton won his first F1 title in Brazil in 2008, deeping his emotional bond with Senna’s homeland.

Two years ago Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil.