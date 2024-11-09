“Best on the planet” Max Verstappen lauded after Ayrton Senna comparison

Ayrton Senna memories evoked after Max Verstappen's genius drive

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen’s drive at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix left many inside the paddock stunned.

The Red Bull driver won the race in wet conditions from 17th on the grid, after a contentious week which included multiple penalties and a stern defence of his driving style.

Christian Horner likened Verstappen’s drive to Ayrton Senna at the 1993 European Grand Prix, when the Brazilian legend completed one of F1’s best-ever laps.

Mark Webber, the ex-F1 driver and now manager of Oscar Piastri, was also blown away by Verstappen.

Webber told Channel 4 about whether the Sao Paulo GP was Verstappen’s best performance: “It’s up there…

“There weren’t many people even close to being able to make the moves that he did.

“He looked comfortable. The grip he had in slow corners, the way he manipulated the car, driving very straight, very clean.

“I don’t think I even saw him go wide, or off, for the whole race which is extraordinary.

“We know he has a phenomenal list of incredible drives. But that was an absolute statement saying ‘I am the best on the planet’.”

Webber continued: “Extraordinary drive from Verstappen. He punched his way through, picking those guys off.

“He was the only one able to find an opportunity to get moves done. The others struggled to find the grip.

“He was just creative, brave, decisive.

“They knew he was coming before the red. He hit a roadblock before the first red flag.

“Red Bull rolled the dice, they said ‘we are not going to pit’. The strategy from Red Bull was awesome, as well.”

Verstappen crucially opened up a 62-point advantage from title rival Lando Norris, who could only finish sixth in Brazil.

Three rounds remain in the 2024 F1 season.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

