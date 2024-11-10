Jos Verstappen blasts “negative journalists and drivers from England”

"They think they'll get him out of his good mood, but..."

Max and Jos Verstappen
Max and Jos Verstappen

Jos Verstappen hit out at the perceived negativity of British media after his son’s Brazil win.

Max Verstappen delivered one of his career’s finest drives to win the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid in wet conditions.

He has opened a 62-point lead from Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship with three rounds left.

Red Bull and McLaren have spent much of the year pointing the finger at each other over technical question marks, but Verstappen is now firmly in charge of the title fight.

"He showed who is the best,” his father Jos told Sky Germany.

“He was very motivated after the negative journalists and drivers from England.

“But he showed who is the best. They think they'll get him out of his good mood, but it will only make him better.

"I'm very proud of what he showed today. The whole world has seen who is the very best."

A jubilant Max poked fun at the British media in the aftermath of his win in Brazil.

He teased in the press conference: “I don't see any British press?

"Do they have to run to the airport, or they don't know where the press conference is?”

Verstappen had previously been plagued by questions and criticism of his aggressive driving, after two penalties in the prior race in Mexico for clashes with Norris.

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Germany that the title will now be Verstappen’s.

"Yes, clearly, it was an exclamation mark,” Glock said of his win in Brazil.

“He has increased the lead and it is now clear to everyone that the championship train has left McLaren."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

