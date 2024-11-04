Alpine’s shock double podium could be worth $50m in prize money

The Alpine F1 team could pocket $50m windfall as a result of their surprise double podium in Brazil.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly celebrate on the podium
Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly celebrate on the podium

Alpine’s shock double podium at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix could result in a possible $50m payday at the end of the F1 season.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly turned in brilliant drives in a dramatic, rain-hit race in Brazil to claim an unlikely double podium for Alpine, finishing second and third respectively behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The 33-point haul saw the French outfit gain three places in the constructors’ championship from ninth to sixth, overtaking Williams, RB and Haas.

Alpine now sit three points clear of Haas and five clear of RB with three grand prix and one sprint race remaining this year. They trail fifth-placed Aston Martin by 37 points.

If they can hold onto P6 in the constructors’ standings come the season’s end, it could see Alpine pocket as much as $50m in prize money distributed between the 10 teams, report Reuters.

The shock result provided Alpine with a much-needed boost amid what has been a difficult 2024, having started the campaign with the slowest on the grid.

“What a day that was after a difficult season," said Ocon. "It's really nice to be driving around here and having the performance a bit levelled out in the rain.

"The car was extremely difficult on the dry and really I felt at ease when it started to rain this morning... I love it here when it rains. Today has brought a special race for us.”

Teammate Gasly added: "We have struggled to score points and in these conditions everything was possible," said Gasly, who also scored two points with seventh in the Saturday sprint.

"No-one believed it until the end. Two cars on the podium. I don't think anyone would have got that on their bingo card ahead of the season.”

New Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes said: "We were slightly frustrated not to get both cars through to Q3 [the final phase of qualifying] but they've more than made up for it now.

"This team is a great team, it always has been. It obviously had a tough start to the season, the last 12-18 months weren't what the team's all about. But honestly I can say since I arrived it's been so strong, you can see the spirit in the team.

"It's going to be a good winter now, this is what we need to get some momentum behind us."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

