“Not bullet-proof” judgement of McLaren after “fumbled” decisions

McLaren are not “championship-toughened”, says Damon Hill, after their F1 title hopes dwindled in Brazil.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid, brilliantly taking advantage of wet conditions.

He is now 62 points clear of Lando Norris with just three rounds remaining.

The topsy-turvy race in Sao Paulo appeared like it might veer Norris’ way, at one early stage.

“What a difference it could’ve been if it was the other way around,” ex-F1 champion Hill told Sky Sports.

“At one point, Max was the guy who was stuck 11 or 10 seconds behind the leader, and Lando had points in the bag.

“It was always going to be a critical race, this. An opportunity that probably won’t come around again.

“He is obviously dejected.”

Norris’ race in Brazil was blighted by an aborted start, for which he was reprimanded and fined.

But Hill noticed: “I don’t think he got his second restart right.

“He gave an opportunity to Charles Leclerc. And that really did not help.”

Naomi Schiff added: “It just feels like they’ve left points on the table. It isn’t the first time this season that they’ve done that.

“Whether it comes from the drivers or the pit board, collectively they haven’t been able to cross their i’s and dot their t’s.

“Lando is a great driver but he’s up against the best in the world.

“Max barely ever makes mistakes, Red Bull as well. It’s a tough challenge.

“Lando, at the start, left the door open. I don’t know if it’s because he was being cautious.

“They were a bit safe with their decisions on the pit wall. I think that’s because they’re on the defence, they don’t want to make a mistake. But it’s costing them, in the end.”

Hill replied: “They are not race-toughened, not championship-toughed, not bullet-proof.

“That’s what you need to be.

“There were other moments in the season where they’ve fumbled it. They will go away and think long and hard, and come back tougher.

“To win a championship you can’t afford to make any mistakes. The competition is too hot and too relentless.”

McLaren still lead the constructors’ championship, ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

