Christian Horner teases Damon Hill after Max Verstappen criticism

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner poked fun at Damon Hill after his recent comments about Max Verstappen’s driving.

1996 world champion Hill made headlines with a series of remarks against Verstappen, first accusing the Red Bull driver of resorting to underhand tactics like Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly.

Hill doubled down on criticism of Verstappen on Friday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, claiming that the Dutchman uses “fear and intimidation” against his F1 rivals.

Verstappen appeared to take a swipe at Hill when he was asked about recent comments made against him, saying: "Some people are just being very annoying. I know who these people are, although I don't really pay a lot of attention to them anyway.”

But Hill was complimentary of Verstappen after his stunning comeback drive to win a chaotic and rain-hit race in Brazil from 17th on the grid, leading to an amusing exchange with Red Bull boss Horner.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after Sunday’s grand prix, Horner said: “It was a masterclass, and I think in those conditions the drivers’ skill really comes to a fore and he was in a league of his own.

“As a team we got all the cars right and the car had great pace. An outstanding drive, to come from 17th, this morning it felt everything had gone against us but he turned it around. It was an incredible performance from him, one of his very best.”

To which, Hill replied: “Absolutely one of his very best. We sort of conjected at the beginning that maybe this was a day when he could show everyone his brilliance, and he’s absolutely done that today.”

Horner then quipped back: “I think we’re gonna have to get that on record that Damon said something nice!”

Hill responded: “Listen, credit where credit is due. I’ve never said he’s not a great driver.

“He did that completely cleanly, he sliced through the field and showed everyone why he is such a brilliant driver and going to be four-times world champion.”

Verstappen is on the brink of becoming a four-time world champion and will wrap up his fourth straight title at the next race in Las Vegas if he finishes ahead of Lando Norris.