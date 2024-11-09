Mercedes ready "to turn the page" as Lewis Hamilton exits edges closer

Lewis Hamilton is “ready to turn the page” on his Mercedes career, it has been claimed.

Hamilton will drive in only three more F1 grands prix before moving to Ferrari next year.

Although he returned to winning ways at Silverstone this season, the past three years have been largely forgettable for Hamilton since Red Bull’s domination started.

In Brazil last week, Hamilton made his annoyance with the W15 clear via team radio as he finished 10th - then admitted he was keen for the season to end quickly.

F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson said about Mercedes’ troublesome car: “In the hands of one driver, Hamilton, it looked undriveable. George Russell managed to get a tune out of it.”

Alex Jacques replied: “It’s a very strange one, they don’t have a full understanding. It’s been the case for the triple-header.

“The updates look great… but then they put them on the car, and there’s a gap of correlation which is such a big thing if you’re at the front.

“The updates that McLaren have brought this season have worked immediately when bolted onto their car.

“Ferrari didn’t need to bring upgrades to the triple-header and it worked for them in Austin and Mexico City.

“Mercedes are searching for answers.

“Russell looked strong but, when it mattered, couldn’t get past an Alpine.

“You would have put money on Russell finding a way by.

“It feels like a team ready to turn the page, ready for a new era.

“It’s been an incredible era, a Formula 1 era unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

“But it feels like Lewis needs a new challenge, and Mercedes need to move to the next stage.

“Hamilton was really unhappy on the radio, time and time again, complaining about the ride of the car and the bumps.

“He’ll be looking forward to going to Ferrari. And Mercedes will look forward to 2025.”

Hamilton will be 40 years old when he debuts for Ferrari next season, and will be chasing a record eighth F1 title.

He will form a dream duo with Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes, meanwhile, will move on with the prodigious Kimi Antonelli alongside Russell.