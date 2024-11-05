Red Bull will “look at the facts” as Sergio Perez struggles again at F1 Sao Paulo GP

Christian Horner says Red Bull will “look at the facts” when assessing Sergio Perez’s performances following a difficult F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Perez endured another nightmare weekend in Brazil as he finished outside of the points.

The Mexican finished 51 seconds behind Max Verstappen, who went on to win the race in Sao Paulo from 17th on the grid.

Assessing Perez’s performance, Horner told media in Brazil: “It was a difficult race for Checo, spinning at the beginning of the race drops him down.

“Today was an opportunity in the Constructors to take a big chunk out of both Ferrari and McLaren.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to capitalise on that, so obviously that’s frustrating.

“But we’ll go away and have a look at it and come back hopefully fighting hard in Vegas.”

Horner was unsure why Perez struggled to move up the order after spinning on the opening lap, which dropped him to the back of the grid.

Horner added: “I haven’t sat in the debrief, I haven’t heard his comments. But there was nothing evident to me in the race.”

“I think everything in life is subjective and you’ve got to look at the facts.

“We’re working hard with Checo, he had a chassis change this weekend. I thought he drove a good race yesterday, but today wasn’t his day.”

Perez’s future continues to be a talking point.

Liam Lawson impressed, particularly in the dry over the Brazil weekend, while Red Bull have been linked with Franco Colapinto.

“Sergio Perez is our current driver,” Horner added. “Liam Lawson did a super job again today, and Yuki [Tsunoda]. Liam, particularly, considering his experience.

“Franco is another talent. So, of course, you’re always keeping an eye on the market of how things are developing.