Red Bull will “look at the facts” as Sergio Perez struggles again at F1 Sao Paulo GP

Christian Horner's verdict on Sergio Perez's difficult F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Christian Horner says Red Bull will “look at the facts” when assessing Sergio Perez’s performances following a difficult F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Perez endured another nightmare weekend in Brazil as he finished outside of the points.

The Mexican finished 51 seconds behind Max Verstappen, who went on to win the race in Sao Paulo from 17th on the grid.

Assessing Perez’s performance, Horner told media in Brazil: “It was a difficult race for Checo, spinning at the beginning of the race drops him down.

“Today was an opportunity in the Constructors to take a big chunk out of both Ferrari and McLaren.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to capitalise on that, so obviously that’s frustrating.

“But we’ll go away and have a look at it and come back hopefully fighting hard in Vegas.”

Horner was unsure why Perez struggled to move up the order after spinning on the opening lap, which dropped him to the back of the grid.

Horner added: “I haven’t sat in the debrief, I haven’t heard his comments. But there was nothing evident to me in the race.”

“I think everything in life is subjective and you’ve got to look at the facts.

“We’re working hard with Checo, he had a chassis change this weekend. I thought he drove a good race yesterday, but today wasn’t his day.”

Perez’s future continues to be a talking point.

Liam Lawson impressed, particularly in the dry over the Brazil weekend, while Red Bull have been linked with Franco Colapinto.

“Sergio Perez is our current driver,” Horner added. “Liam Lawson did a super job again today, and Yuki [Tsunoda]. Liam, particularly, considering his experience.

“Franco is another talent. So, of course, you’re always keeping an eye on the market of how things are developing.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
45m ago
Glenn Irwin confirms 2025 BSB plans
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Glenn Irwin, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Audi driver decision “imminent” to be bad news for Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez’s “it’s not just the bike” admission revealed
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes deny early Lewis Hamilton exit after cryptic F1 radio message
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Johnny Herbert fires back at Jos Verstappen as steward row rumbles on
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
“I had tears rolling down my face” after worrying Jack Miller crash
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen’s “it’s been tough” admission as he nears fourth F1 title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna left in awe after all-Ducati “nail biting” Sepang scrap
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP title contenders give verdict on Barcelona finale
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium…
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
3h ago
“Legs starting to improve” update from brutal BSB injury
Fraser Rogers
Fraser Rogers