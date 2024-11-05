Christian Horner's eye-watering F1 salary revealed after 11 per cent pay rise

Christian Horner enjoyed a 11 per cent pay rise for the 2023 F1 season.

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Christian Horner is F1’s best paid team principal, it has been revealed.

According to a report in The Times, Horner’s salary is an enormous £8.92 million.

This makes him comfortably the highest-paid team boss on the 2024 F1 grid.

Compared to 2022, Horner has been given an 11 per cent pay rise, up from 8.02 million.

2024 has been a difficult year on and off track for Horner and Red Bull.

The start of their title defence was marred by Horner’s off-track saga with allegations emerging from a female employee.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made, with the storyline dominating the early months of the season.

More recently, Red Bull have struggled on-track, with Max Verstappen winning just one of the last 10 races.

Red Bull are also on course for their worst F1 constructors’ finish since 2019, with the team set to finish third behind McLaren and Ferrari.

However, financially, it’s been revealed that Horner earned close to £9 million in 2023.

The accounts from Red Bull Technology Limited details their highest paid director - which is thought to be Horner.

Also at Red Bull, accounts from Red Bull Racing suggested veteran advisor Helmut Marko earned £7 million in 2023.

Horner isn’t thought to be the wealthiest amongst the F1 paddock though.

While arch rival Toto Wolff’s salary is approximately £6 million, he’s a one-third shareholder of Mercedes Benz.

That means he’s earned around £25 million in dividends.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown reportedly earns £9 million, but banked £26.4 million in total. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

