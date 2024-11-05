Idea to revamp how F1 stewards work receives big backing

Theory to improve consistency of decision-backing is supported

George Russell
George Russell

Martin Brundle has echoed a call from George Russell to make major changes to how F1 stewards work.

Russell insisted that stewards must become full-time professionals in order to improve consistency of their decision-making.

The Mercedes driver, who is also director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, claimed the racing guidelines need “fine adjustments” rather than “ripping up” in the wake of several high-profile controversies.

Martin Brundle told Sky Sports: “What is absolutely clear is that, in the multi-billion dollar world of Formula 1, we should have a professional pay, rewarded set of stewards and referees.

“The problem is we have 24 races and we circle the world relentlessly.

“Finding somebody who can give up that time - or even two groups?

“It needs to be put on a more professional footing, and more consistent footing.

“It’s a fast-moving and dangerous business. Race Control, by and large, do an extremely good job of managing that.

“We’ve got the International Sporting Code, the drivers’ guidelines, the sporting regs, directives that we don’t see in the media, the Race Director’s final instructions for a weekend which get updated. It’s a minefield.

“We try to stay on top of it, in commentary. But it seems like it needs a more stable, properly rewarded set of stewards.

“I am not decrying the stewards. It’s not a job I’d want, ever, because it’s a miserable task that they’ve got.

“Every incident or accident has a twist in the tale, somewhere. Like every sport, it needs a referee’s opinion or interpretation somewhere along the line.”

Brundle also noted about other sports: “Do they have perfect refereeing systems? Is it all 100% sorted?”

F1 stewards came under the microscope after hitting Max Verstappen with penalties in the United States and Mexico for clashes with Lando Norris.

Johnny Herbert, one of the stewards involved, then gave a public explanation which riled both Verstappen and his father Jos, who questioned why stewards are speaking to the media at all.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

