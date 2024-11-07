Eddie Jordan delivers “he hasn’t got it” verdict on Lando Norris after Sao Paulo

"But there’s nothing in me that tells me that I’ve seen in Lando something that I saw what Max could do on Sunday. Nothing."

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes Lando Norris simply “hasn’t got it” to beat Max Verstappen to a world title.

Verstappen extended his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship to 62 points following a masterclass at Interlagos on Sunday.

The Dutchman won his first race since the Spanish Grand Prix in June from 17th on the grid.

F1 title rival Norris had started on pole position but lost the lead into Turn 1.

Norris was fourth after the red flag but two mistakes dropped him down to sixth, capping off another error-strewn weekend.

While McLaren have had a faster car than Red Bull since Imola, Verstappen has in fact extended his lead over Norris in the standings.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan explained why Norris is currently inferior to Verstappen.

“Lando hasn’t quite got there yet,” Jordan said. “He hasn’t got there on the start. He hasn’t got there on the pole position run to the corner.

“He has the speed, beyond any doubt, he’s got the speed. But there’s nothing in me that tells me that I’ve seen in Lando something that I saw what Max could do on Sunday. Nothing.

“I’m sorry, it’s just not there. So Lando has to look at himself along and hard this winter into the mirror and say to himself, if I’m going to be a great world champion, I have a lot to learn here and I need to start replaying those videos about what it really is like to be hard, tough and victorious.

“And I’m sorry, at this moment in time, he hasn’t got it.”

While the drivers’ championship is nearly out of reach, Norris will have to be at his best for the final three rounds as McLaren look to secure their first constructors’ crown since 1998.

McLaren are 36 points ahead of Ferrari ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month.

Las Vegas is expected to be Ferrari’s most competitive circuit given the long straights and traction zones.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

