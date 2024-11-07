F1 drivers take aim at the FIA and president Mohammed Ben Sulayem with statement

The GPDA - on behalf of the F1 drivers - has released a statement aimed at the FIA and its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Drivers line up for the national anthem
Drivers line up for the national anthem

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association have taken aim at the FIA and its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem over a number of issues dominating F1.

On Thursday morning, the GPDA released a statement on behalf of the F1 grid, addressing a number of issues.

The statement made reference to the swearing row, which has seen Max Verstappen receive community service and Charles Leclerc fined for using expletives in FIA press conferences, while the GDPA called for president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to “consider his tone and language”.

The statement read: “As is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the referee’s decision, whether they like it or not, indeed whether they agree with it or not. That is how sport works. The Drivers (our members) are no different, and fully understand that.

“Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.

“With regards to swearing, there is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation.

“We urge the FIA President to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise. Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants.

“The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that Driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our Sport. For the past 3 years, we have called upon the FIA President to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.

“We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the Sport. We once again request that the FIA President provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us. All stakeholders (FIA, F1, the Teams and the GPDA) should jointly determine how and where the money is spent for the benefit of our Sport.

“The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote our great Sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it. We are playing our part.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
9h ago
Ben Currie targets British Supersport redemption with Moto Rapido renewal
Ben Currie. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Ben Currie. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP
News
10h ago
The machinery difference in MotoGP’s 2024 title fight
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
10h ago
Niccolo Canepa counting on racing experience in new Yamaha WorldSBK role
Niccolo Canepa, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Niccolo Canepa, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
10h ago
Andrea Locatelli: “We already know where we need to improve”
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
10h ago
Franco Colapinto warned Red Bull chance “would be too soon” as rumours swirl
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

MotoGP
News
11h ago
Luca Marini on tough Honda debut: “Last year I finished eighth, but I was not happy”
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
11h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi “felt” Yamaha’s “will to win” when signing GMT94 WorldSSP deal
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
11h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu aims at his own record in WorldSBK 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
11h ago
“If I was the boss of Red Bull…” - Eddie Jordan gives his Sergio Perez replacement
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
12h ago
Eddie Jordan delivers “he hasn’t got it” verdict on Lando Norris after Sao Paulo
Lando Norris
Lando Norris