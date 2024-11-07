“Not obvious” - Mercedes to investigate Lewis Hamilton’s Brazil setup woes

"If we look at how he had set up his car, it is not obvious where that was coming from."

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes have admitted it’s “not obvious” what caused Lewis Hamilton’s difficult F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton bemoaned a lack of rear grip at Interlagos as he struggled with the handling of his W15.

The seven-time world champion finished a lowly 10th as he failed to make it into Q3 in both qualifying sessions.

It was a poor weekend for Hamilton, who often thrives in wet conditions throughout his career.

On the other side of the Mercedes garage, teammate George Russell qualified on the front row of the grid before leading the first portion of the race.

Had Mercedes followed Russell’s strategy suggestion, he could have potentially won the race.

Speaking on the team’s YouTube channel, trackside engineering chief Andrew Shovlin spoke about the issues Hamilton faced in Brazil.

“Normally you are able to do it [set up the two cars],” he said. “You let the drivers deviate with the setup.

“They do not have to run the same, and we will let them evolve their own setup. And when one of them appears to be going well, you often take elements of that setup, or even the whole lot, and put it onto the other car.

“Now, it is fair to say Lewis was struggling predominantly with a lack of rear grip. If we look at how he had set up his car, it is not obvious where that was coming from.

“But in the Sprint race, as soon as you have got less grip and you are getting the snaps of oversteer on exit, you generate more temperature. That in itself will prolong the problem.

“As with any race, we spend a lot of time digging into the data, trying to understand it, and Lewis’ engineering crew will be working with him on this issue, trying to make sure we get to the bottom of it before Vegas.”

Shovlin believes the varying weather in Brazil contributed to Hamilton’s struggles.

“The other factor with the weekend was the conditions were very different,” he added.

“Sprint qualy, Sprint race, that was in the dry, it was very hot and then the main qualy and the Grand Prix were in the wet. We did not have the session-after-session flow to iterate the setup and understand how to get the most out of the car.

“That is not the reason for the issue, but was certainly something that made it more difficult for him to get the setup that he wanted on for the race.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
News
5h ago
Ben Currie targets British Supersport redemption with Moto Rapido renewal
Ben Currie. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Ben Currie. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP
News
5h ago
The machinery difference in MotoGP’s 2024 title fight
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
5h ago
Niccolo Canepa counting on racing experience in new Yamaha WorldSBK role
Niccolo Canepa, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Niccolo Canepa, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
6h ago
Andrea Locatelli: “We already know where we need to improve”
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Franco Colapinto warned Red Bull chance “would be too soon” as rumours swirl
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Luca Marini on tough Honda debut: “Last year I finished eighth, but I was not happy”
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
6h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi “felt” Yamaha’s “will to win” when signing GMT94 WorldSSP deal
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
7h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu aims at his own record in WorldSBK 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
7h ago
“If I was the boss of Red Bull…” - Eddie Jordan gives his Sergio Perez replacement
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
8h ago
Eddie Jordan delivers “he hasn’t got it” verdict on Lando Norris after Sao Paulo
Lando Norris
Lando Norris