“If I was the boss of Red Bull…” - Eddie Jordan gives his Sergio Perez replacement

Eddie Jordan would sign Carlos Sainz as Sergio Perez’s replacement at Red Bull for the 2025 F1 season.

Perez’s future at Red Bull continues to be a hot topic given his poor run of form.

The Mexican has failed to finish on the podium once since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

His poor performances have meant Red Bull are on course for their worst constructors’ finish since 2019 - third - behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Brazil was another miserable weekend for Perez as he finished outside the top 10 whereas teammate Max Verstappen won the race from 17th on the grid.

Red Bull look likely to make a change, with Liam Lawson and Williams’ Franco Colapinto thought to be in the running according to numerous reports.

However, Jordan would push to sign Sainz, if he was in charge of Red Bull.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said: “It’s what should happen [Sainz replacing Perez] and if I was the boss of Red Bull, please remember that Carlos Sainz came into the Red Bull family many, many years ago.

“So it’s not someone just coming in from Ferrari or just coming in from the cold.

“He’s coming in from the fact that he was a Red Bull driver.

“Which is what I said to Carlos Sr., you never know what door is actually going to open for you because Formula 1 is full of intrigue, it’s full of excitement, it’s full of the unknown, you cannot believe what is likely to possibly happen.

“And that is one of the scenarios that could just happen but it’s unlikely at the moment.”

Sainz is set to drive for Williams in 2025.

The Spaniard’s switch to Grove was announced in the F1 summer break.

Sainz waited to see whether Red Bull or Mercedes would give him a chance after Ferrari replaced him with Lewis Hamilton for next year.

With Red Bull not interested, and Mercedes opting for Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Sainz’s options were Williams, Sauber/Audi or Alpine.

Impressed by the progress under James Vowles, Sainz decided to join Williams.