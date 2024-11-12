Eddie Jordan claims Lando Norris hasn’t got what it takes to be F1 champion

Lando Norris does not currently have what it takes to become an F1 world champion, says Eddie Jordan.

Lando Norris
Eddie Jordan does not believe Lando Norris currently has what it takes to become an F1 world champion.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks set to claim a fourth successive world championship after a stunning comeback drive from 17th on the grid at a rain-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix, giving him a 62-point lead over Norris with three races remaining.

Norris had taken pole position but lost the lead at the start and had an error-strewn run to sixth having pitted shortly before a red flag, which Verstappen benefitted from en route to victory by making a free tyre change.

Legendary former F1 team boss Jordan feels Norris still has areas to improve on if he wants to seriously challenge for world titles.

“Lando hasn’t quite got there yet,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast. “He hasn’t got there on the start, he hasn’t got there on the pole position run to the corner.

“He has the speed, beyond any doubt he’s got the speed. But there’s nothing in me that tells me that I’ve seen in Lando, something that I saw what Max could do on Sunday. Nothing, nothing. I’m sorry, it’s just not there.

“Lando has to look at himself long and hard this winter into the mirror and say to himself: ‘If I’m going to be a great World Champion, I have a lot to learn here, and I need to start replaying those videos about what it really is like to be hard, tough and victorious.’

“And I’m sorry, at this moment in time, he hasn’t got it.”

Jordan’s answer prompted co-host and former F1 driver David Coulthard to respond: “My God, Eddie, you are a hard, hard man.”

To which, Jordan replied: “It’s a fact, he hasn’t translated those into race wins.

“He d*cked around on the podium, he’s d*cked around on the start line.

“Honestly, how many races should he have won this year?”

Verstappen’s win puts him on the brink of wrapping up the 2024 world title at the next round in Las Vegas.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

