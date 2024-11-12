All 10 teams to reveal liveries at joint 2025 season launch event

F1 has announced it will host a special season launch event in London on 18 February.

All 10 teams and F1’s 20 drivers are set to gather at The O2 Arena in London for the combined launch event on the eve of the 2025 season to mark the sport’s 75th anniversary year.

The teams will use the event to present their 2025 liveries for the new campaign.

F1 is promising a “first of its kind event” which will feature “live music performances and other entertainment”.

The two-hour event open to fans, with tickets going on sale from Friday 15 November. Prices range from £58 to £113.

“For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The FIA is delighted to join our colleagues at FOM and all the teams in the staging of the inaugural Formula 1 season launch event.

“The occasion will also serve as a fitting prelude to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the sport throughout the 2025 season.”

Brain Burke, who along with his team delivered the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, is the creative visionary behind the special event.

“It’s an incredible honour to continue to partner with Formula 1 creating new entertainment experiences, especially this brand-new launch event of the 2025 season celebrating the 75th anniversary of the sport,” Burke said.

“Through our collaboration with all 10 teams, fans can be assured we’ll be delivering a truly exciting live experience combining the unveiling of the new liveries, interviews with the biggest names in F1, and cutting-edge entertainment. It will be a never-before-seen event not to be missed!"

The event will take place a week before pre-season testing, which will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit on 26-28 February.

The 24-race 2025 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 16 March.