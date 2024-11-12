Niels Wittich quits as F1 race director with replacement named

Niels Wittich has left his role as F1 race director with immediate effect.

Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022
Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022

Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 race director with immediate effect. 

The FIA confirmed to Crash.net that Wittich has left his role in order to "pursue new opportunities". 

The German had held the position since 2022 after replacing Michael Masi, who was removed from his position following his handling of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and controversial conclusion to the championship. 

Wittich will be replaced by Rui Marques, who has most recently acted as Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director, from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities," an FIA spokesperson said. 

"Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future. 

"Rui Marques will assume the role of Race Director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships. 

"Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
News
5h ago
Iconic race looms, “more dangerous than the TT, take it seriously”
Jackson Racing
Jackson Racing
F1
News
5h ago
All 10 teams to reveal liveries at joint 2025 season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
WSBK
News
6h ago
Andrea Dovizioso has a stark warning about Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
6h ago
The ‘superteam’ of geniuses Adrian Newey will lead at Aston Martin
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
F1
News
6h ago
Niels Wittich quits as F1 race director with replacement named
Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022
Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022

More News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Scares me” that Jorge Martin swaps Ducati for Aprilia
Espargaro, Martin
Espargaro, Martin
MotoGP
Feature
8h ago
OPINION: Marc Marquez is nobody’s friend in 2024 MotoGP title showdown
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
8h ago
Dan Fallows steps down as Aston Martin F1 technical director
Dan Fallows will leave his role as technical director
Dan Fallows will leave his role as technical director
F1
News
9h ago
Alpine to use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from F1 2026
Alpine will be powered by Mercedes from 2026
Alpine will be powered by Mercedes from 2026
F1
News
9h ago
Eddie Jordan claims Lando Norris hasn’t got what it takes to be F1 champion
Lando Norris
Lando Norris