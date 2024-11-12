Niels Wittich quits as F1 race director with replacement named

Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 race director with immediate effect.

The FIA confirmed to Crash.net that Wittich has left his role in order to "pursue new opportunities".

The German had held the position since 2022 after replacing Michael Masi, who was removed from his position following his handling of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and controversial conclusion to the championship.

Wittich will be replaced by Rui Marques, who has most recently acted as Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director, from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities," an FIA spokesperson said.

"Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.

"Rui Marques will assume the role of Race Director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships.

"Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director.”