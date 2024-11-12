Dan Fallows steps down as Aston Martin F1 technical director

Aston Martin have announced that Dan Fallows is stepping down from his role as the team's F1 technical director.

On Tuesday, the Silverstone-based outfit confirmed Fallows will leave his current position from November but will "remain with the group".

Fallows only joined Aston Martin as technical director in 2022 after a compromise deal with Red Bull was reached to secure the highly-rated designer's services.

Aston Martin have managed to poach legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey away from Red Bull. The 65-year-old, who is reportedly on a contract worth a possible £30m a year, will start work in March next year.

The news of Fallows' departure comes somewhat as a surprise given he was one of Newey's key lieutenants during their time at Red Bull.

“In my time at Aston Martin, it has been a joy and a privilege to guide the technical team on their journey towards being race and championship winners," Fallows said.

" It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon.”

Aston Martin Group CEO Andy Cowell said: “I would like to thank Dan for his contribution to Aston Martin Aramco in the last two years. Dan led the team to the success of the AMR23 which secured eight podiums last season.”

Aston Martin have endured a challenging 2024 campaign and sit a distant fifth in the constructors' championship on 86 points.

The team's car development has been consistently troubled since making a stunning start to the 2023 season.

Owner Lawrence Stroll has grand ambitions to turn Aston Martin into race winners and championship contenders in the coming years.

Aston Martin have also signed former Ferrari chassis head Enrico Cardile as their new chief technical officer.