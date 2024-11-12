Alpine to use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from F1 2026

Alpine will use Mercedes power units and gearbox when F1's new era of regulations begins in 2026.

The "multi-year" agreement will run through the duration of F1's new engine regulations between 2026 and 2030.

A short statement confirming the expected news added that Alpine "remains focused on performing in the strongest way possible in the 2024 and 2025 seasons."

Alpine will take the customer spot currently occupied by Aston Martin, who are switching to Honda power in 2026. McLaren and Williams are also supplied by Mercedes.

Renault announced in September that it will end its F1 engine programme after the conclusion of the 2025 season, leaving Alpine with no option but to buy a power unit from another manufacturer.

The French manufacturer's engine facility Viry-Chatillon in Paris will be devoted to development of electric motor and battery technologies, as well as the company's remaining motorsport activities.

Renault has produced F1 engines for 50 years since first entering the world championship in 1977.

Alpine have endured a disappointing 2024 campaign but a shock double podium at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix lifted the team up to sixth place in the constructors' championship with three races remaining.