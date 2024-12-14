Mercedes tipped to be “fully focused” on 2026 as doubt cast over next year

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has suggested Mercedes will likely be “fully focused” on the new regulations in 2026 - rather than next year.

The rules are remaining relatively stable over the winter which means teams will likely evolve their cars from this year rather than create entirely new concepts.

This is because there’s entirely new technical regulations in place for 2026 - new engine rules and completely different cars.

Teams are officially allowed to start work in 2026 from the start of next year.

It’s not unusual for teams to give up on one season early on as they focus on the new rules.

In 2021, Ferrari put their effort into the following year, when the new rules were introduced, and it paid off, as they stormed to a 1-2 in the season-opening Bahrain GP.

Speaking to Betway, Chandhok assessed Mercedes’ chances ahead of next year.

“It’s very hard to read their situation because I feel like in the last three years on so many occasions, you hear them say that they have finally understood the issues and could crack it,” he said.

“A good example was the front wing which unlocked some performance and we then see a temporary boost and results this year like Canada, Spain or Silverstone, the car looked good and competitive.”

Chandhok feels Mercedes often being the fourth-fastest team in 2024 will likely mean they will turn their attention to 2026 fairly quickly.

“But it’s then just gone away again, and they’ve gone back to being the fourth best team,” he added.

“It’s been the case since these set of regulations came in. On recent form you would have to say they are the fourth best team. Are they going to go completely back to the drawing board and do a whole new car for 2025 ahead of the new regulations in 2026? I don’t think so.

“The 2025 car is going to be an evolution of 2024 so maybe their effort is fully focused on 2026 and getting the best car for the new regulations.”