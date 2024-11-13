Fresh twist in shock F1 race director swap as Niels Wittich denies he resigned

Niels Wittich has denied he stepped down from his position as F1’s race director.

F1’s governing body the FIA announced the shock news on Tuesday that Wittich, who had held the position since 2022, would be leaving the role with immediate effect to “pursue new opportunities”.

However, Wittich told German publication Motorsport-Magazin: “I have not resigned.”

Fresh information revealed by Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater appears to back up Wittich’s claim, with the German reportedly enduring an increasingly strained relationship with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“Senior sources have told me that he has effectively been sacked, that there wasn't a volition in terms of him deciding to leave his job with three races to go. That is obviously contrary to what the FIA have put out in their statement,” Slater said.

“What I have also learned, and this has been explained to me by several sources, is that the relationship between Wittich and the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was also somewhat at odds, and that has been a contributory factor."

Analysing the possible reasons for Wittich’s sudden departure with three races remaining this season, Slater said: “Wittich has been under some scrutiny.

"We can look back at Interlagos and what happened there, and even in events preceding that. Amid heavy rain at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, there were times perhaps when maybe the red flag ought to have been activated earlier on.

“I've spoken to some individuals who felt that Wittich's judgement was perhaps lacking for some of these crucial decisions.

“Was his relationship with the race stewards a bit problematic? Did that surface in Austin when there was all that controversy about the way Max Verstappen races, particularly in defence.”

Current F2 and F3 race director Rui Marques has been named as Wittich’s replacement from the Las Vegas Grand Prix onwards.

“It's a difficult job,” Slater added. “It has been since the late, great Charlie Whiting died on the eve on the 2019 season. People remember the infamous Abu Dhabi race which cost Michael Masi the job as race director, and now this hot seat has proved too hot for Wittich.

“The other complicating factor in parachuting in with three races to go is that the Drivers' Championship is still live theoretically, even though Max Verstappen is the heavy favourite. But the Constructors' Championship is still ongoing.

“This is a really tough race to have your first race directorship in. It's a street circuit, there were umpteen incidents last year when the race debuted. There was controversy around certifying the track, which is one of the race director's duties - they've got to be involved in that. There was the drain cover that came up, so Rui Marques has a baptism of fire here.”