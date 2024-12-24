Martin Brundle explains why Michael Schumacher didn’t speak to him for five years

Michael Schumacher didn't speak to Martin Brundle for five years.

Martin Brundle and Michael Schumacher
Martin Brundle and Michael Schumacher

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has revealed seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher refused to speak to him for five years.

Since retiring from F1 as a driver in the late 1990s, Brundle has been ever-present in the commentary box.

Brundle is renowned for his grid walks and slightly awkward celebrity interactions ahead of races.

Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Brundle reflected on his illustrious career off the track in broadcasting.

During this, he spoke about his relationship with Schumacher.

Brundle was Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton in 1992 before being replaced for the following season.

The Brit then commentated over Schumacher’s various title triumphs with Ferrari - and then comeback with Mercedes in 2010.

Brundle was asked about his encounters with Schumacher and admitted they didn’t speak for five years.

Explaining why, Brundle said:  “Well, weirdly, we fell out because something I said was translated, taken out of context and translated into German and put in a headline and newspaper.

“And Michael got very upset, I have no idea what it was to this day. He wouldn’t speak to me for five years, it was really odd.

“And then we got drunk together in a nightclub in Valencia when he was on his sabbatical between Mercedes and Ferrari.

“We were fine after that, he was sort of hanging off my shoulder, like, ‘My teammate, my teammate!’

“And it broke the ice again. So I really don’t know what the problem was, but that was a real shame.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle explains why Michael Schumacher didn’t speak to him for five years
Martin Brundle and Michael Schumacher
Martin Brundle and Michael Schumacher
MotoGP
News
16h ago
Why the Spanish GP should be hailed as MotoGP’s best race of 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
20h ago
New Aprilia tech boss explains KTM split: “There was no longer great compatibility”
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
22h ago
Former Moto3 race winner heads for British Superbikes in 2025
John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3
John McPhee, Max Racing Team, 2022 Malaysian Moto3
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22h ago
Jorge Martin credits three MotoGP riders who “made me better” in 2024 title chase
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
23h ago
Lewis Hamilton needs ‘fresh start’ at Ferrari with Bono staying at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton with engineer Peter Bonnington.
Lewis Hamilton with engineer Peter Bonnington.
F1
News
23/12/24
Aston Martin rivals “will live to regret” missing out on Adrian Newey
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll
MotoGP
News
22/12/24
Why Gigi Dall’Igna gives Ducati MotoGP riders “a lot of confidence”
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22/12/24
Trevathan: Other KTM MotoGP riders couldn’t do what Acosta does on his bike
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
22/12/24
Alex Rins reveals intriguing Yamaha V4 MotoGP detail
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold & Goose