Martin Brundle explains why Michael Schumacher didn’t speak to him for five years

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has revealed seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher refused to speak to him for five years.

Since retiring from F1 as a driver in the late 1990s, Brundle has been ever-present in the commentary box.

Brundle is renowned for his grid walks and slightly awkward celebrity interactions ahead of races.

Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Brundle reflected on his illustrious career off the track in broadcasting.

During this, he spoke about his relationship with Schumacher.

Brundle was Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton in 1992 before being replaced for the following season.

The Brit then commentated over Schumacher’s various title triumphs with Ferrari - and then comeback with Mercedes in 2010.

Brundle was asked about his encounters with Schumacher and admitted they didn’t speak for five years.

Explaining why, Brundle said: “Well, weirdly, we fell out because something I said was translated, taken out of context and translated into German and put in a headline and newspaper.

“And Michael got very upset, I have no idea what it was to this day. He wouldn’t speak to me for five years, it was really odd.

“And then we got drunk together in a nightclub in Valencia when he was on his sabbatical between Mercedes and Ferrari.

“We were fine after that, he was sort of hanging off my shoulder, like, ‘My teammate, my teammate!’

“And it broke the ice again. So I really don’t know what the problem was, but that was a real shame.”