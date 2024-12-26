Martin Brundle names his “peak” grid walk moment in F1

Martin Brundle has named speaking to Mika Hakkinen before one of his F1 championship victories as his “peak” grid walk moment.

Since the late 1990s, Brundle’s grid walk has been synonymous with fans and viewers around the world.

The Brit often speaks to drivers and numerous celebrities on the grid before the national anthem.

Brundle continues to do his infamous grid walks in 2024 for Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Speaking recently on the Sky F1 podcast, Brundle reflected on his long career in broadcasting, specifically his grid walks.

Brundle named speaking to Hakkinen as his “peak” moment on the grid.

Hakkinen won both of his F1 titles at Suzuka against Michael Schumacher (1998) and Eddie Irvine (1999) respectively.

“I would always start with the drivers in that respect,” he said.

“Talking to Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen. We had an amusing event in Brazil once. Perhaps the peak for me was front of the grid, Suzuka, Mika Hakkinen is on pole. He’s got a chance of winning the world championship. And he’s just putting his balaclava on as I get there.

“We were teammates at McLaren, know each other well, still very much do, and he looked at me as much to say ‘Come on Martin’. So I just said to him ‘Mika, can you win the world championship today?’. ‘Yes I can’.

“Down goes the balaclava, on goes the helmet, gets in the car and wins the world championship.

“For me that is unique broadcasting opportunity, content. Which other sport can you do that in?”

