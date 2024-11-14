Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen reunite as they get “humbled”

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen reunited with a game of padel.

Ricciardo was dropped by RB following the Singapore Grand Prix, bringing an end to his F1 career.

The Australian hasn’t been seen in the F1 paddock since his axing, keeping a low profile until then.

With a break between Brazil and Las Vegas, Verstappen caught up with his former teammate as they played padel together.

Ricciardo and Verstappen spent three years as teammates together at Red Bull.

Despite their on-track collision at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was the catalyst for Ricciardo’s eventual departure, the pair have maintained a great relationship.

While both drivers have been successful on track, they were “humbled” by a 13-year-old.

Ricciardo wrote on his Instagram story: “We got humbled yesterday. 13 years old. 6-4 and 6-1.

“Back to the drawing board.”

Verstappen also reacted to his padel game with Ricciardo.

Speaking on a live stream on Wednesday evening, Verstappen joked they got “absolutely spanked” by the teenager”.

“I mean, padel was good with Daniel,” he added.

“We just got absolutely spanked by a 13-year-old. Honestly, he was very good. Like I am not joking.

“He’s very good. I am not saying I am really really good but I am not really really shi*.”