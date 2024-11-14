Charles Leclerc issues Ferrari concern for F1 Las Vegas GP: “On paper…”

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari will “have a shot” at winning next weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix but warned their improved tyre management might be a disadvantage this year.

Leclerc stormed to pole position in Las Vegas last year - but could only finish second on race day - as he was beaten by Max Verstappen.

In 2023, Ferrari thrived in qualifying throughout the campaign, although they struggled more on race day.

12 months later, it’s the complete opposite with their best pace coming on a Sunday.

Looking ahead to Las Vegas, Leclerc feels Ferrari’s improved tyre wear might mean they struggle to fire up the tyres in qualifying.

With the Las Vegas GP taking place under the lights, temperatures could reach under 10 degrees.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Leclerc said: “I think on paper it's a track where we should perform well.

“However, the fact we have improved a lot with tyre management, means on a track where it is so cold, it will be difficult to put the tyres in the right window. On paper, it still looks positive. Maybe not as positive as last year but seeing how close everything is, I believe we will have a shot to win it.”

Teammate Carlos Sainz qualified alongside Leclerc on the front row of the grid but had to take an engine penalty after a manhole cover caused significant damage to his Ferrari.

Sainz admitted “Vegas owes us one” after last year.

“Hopefully Vegas owes us one,” Sainz said. “Last year, I think you could have won the race.

“Obviously, me, I was penalised unfairly for something out of our own fault and it probably cost us the constructors’ - P2 in the constructors’ back then. Hopefully Vegas has something good waiting for us.”

Ferrari remain in the F1 constructors’ championship fight with three rounds to go.

The Scuderia sit 36 points behind McLaren as they go in search of their first title since 2008.

Assessing the constructors’ fight, Sainz added: “I think it’s our target. You can say it’s more or less a difficult target given the position we’re in this year.

“It’s an optimistic ambitious target. I think we need to have ambitious targets and that’s definitely one of them.”