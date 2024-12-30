The “magic” which sets Lewis Hamilton apart from other F1 drivers

Toto Wolff says outgoing Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has “magic” which makes him stand out in F1.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the year to complete a blockbuster switch to rivals Ferrari, marking the end of a legendary 12-season partnership.

Hamilton has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020, as well as claiming 84 of his record-breaking 105 grand prix victories with the German manufacturer.

“Whatever I say now wouldn’t give it justice to how good he is,” Wolff told the High Performance podcast when asked what it is that makes Hamilton so special.

“Magic. And that combines all of the skills. The genes, the talent, the nurturing from his father in the early years. Hard work ethic, intelligence, social intelligence, no-fear attitude, constant development of himself.

“Probably I have words for a minute more if I had to think about it, because he’s a seven-time world champion and won god knows how many races. In that respect, there hasn’t been anyone else like this.”

Hamilton has opened up about his struggles with self-doubt throughout his career but Wolff believes this is one of the biggest strengths the 39-year-old possesses.

“If you doubt and you question, you try to improve. It keeps you on your toes and that’s what makes you better,” Wolff explained.

“If you think you are the real deal, then that’s when you fail. I’ve seen it over and over again from people.”

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff

Asked what the biggest thing he has learned from Hamilton is, Wolff replied: “The constant self-development, not only in a professional function. For him it’s the driving, for me it’s maybe running the team. But also how he embraced this personal change.

“There was a moment where we had a really difficult time in 2016 after Nico won the race and the championship and we didn’t talk to each other for a few weeks. He came to my home because I said ‘we have to talk’.

“We spent many hours and we came out of this discussion, which was before the Christmas party, so strong. That was the foundation of our friendship and relationship in the years to come.

“But what I said to him is ‘we cannot not speak to each other. If there’s something which annoys us, you have to pick up the phone and tell me’. And I promised to do the same.

“The rule we choose is, if there is something which makes us angry we talk about it before we switch the light off in the evening. We don’t let it drag into the next day.

“A year or two passed and we had a situation that annoyed me and I didn’t call him. And he called me and said: ‘remember what you said to me? We have to speak to each other’. I said: ‘you’re so absolutely right’.

“So he reminded me of what I said to him. When he thinks something is really good, a good skill to have, a character trait or a mindset, he just becomes that.”