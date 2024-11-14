Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to ‘legend’ Michael Schumacher with touching message

“Their greatness, their humility and their sincerity say much more about Michael's values than I ever could.”

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Michael Schumacher with a touching message, hailing the German as a “legend” and “role model”.

Hamilton and Schumacher are F1’s two most successful drivers with seven world titles to their name.

Hamilton equaled Schumacher’s feet of seven titles at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

The current Mercedes driver lauded Schumacher, with Hamilton’s tribute featuring as a foreword in the new book ‘World Championship Cars - Michael Schumacher’.

The book celebrates Schumacher’s first F1 title victory in 1994 - 30 years ago.

Hamilton wrote: “Michael is among the legends in our sport. When you grow up with passion for motorsport, you always look up at specific people, and without doubt Michael was a role model for young drivers.

"His speed, his work morals, his determination and consistency - the length of his career and his top performance can only be admired."

He added: “When it comes to Michael's legacy, however, I focus on him as a person rather than a competitor. It's not about titles or trophies, but about the family that he and Corinna created together.

“Their greatness, their humility and their sincerity say much more about Michael's values than I ever could.”

Hamilton will look to emulate Schumacher in 2025 by winning the world championship with Ferrari.

Schumacher won five of his seven titles with the Scuderia, dominating the sport between 2000 and 2004.

Since Schumacher’s departure, Kimi Raikkonen is the only other driver to become a world champion in Ferrari red.

Felipe Massa lost out to Hamilton in 2008, while Fernando Alonso narrowly missed out in 2010 and 2012.

Sebastian Vettel was unable to topple Hamilton in either 2017 or 2018.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: MotoGP title fight "will go to Sunday"
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on MotoGP title showdown: “Pressure can play a role, but I won’t cause anything”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to ‘legend’ Michael Schumacher with touching message
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Honda detail expectation for different track conditions in Barcelona
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marc Marquez says “I don’t get a bonus”, offering a clue about season-finale plan
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “I love Jorge like a son” | “100%” sure of farewell Aprilia victory chance
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
RR
News
7h ago
Nathan Harrison offers a clue after shock Honda 2025 omission
Nathan Harrison
Nathan Harrison
F1
News
7h ago
“I would get on well with him” - Carlos Sainz disagrees with Red Bull rejection theory
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Too late to help Valentino Rossi at Ducati, now my job is to help Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
F1
News
8h ago
Monaco F1 GP switched to avoid Indy 500 clash after £150m deal
The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP