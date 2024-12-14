Carlos Sainz can feel "hard done by" to be overlooked by two top F1 teams

Karun Chandhok says Carlos Sainz has a right to feel “hard done by” that he has been “overlooked” by both Red Bull and Mercedes for F1 2025.

Four-time grand prix winner Sainz is vacating his Ferrari seat to make way for the incoming Lewis Hamilton, with the Spaniard signing a multi-year deal to join Williams after losing his drive.

Despite being a free agent for several months before he eventually committed to Williams, both Red Bull and Mercedes opted against securing Sainz’s services for next year.

Asked if Sainz has a right to feel hard done by, ex-F1 driver turned Sky Sports pundit Chandhok told Betway: “100%.

"I don’t think he is feeling hard done by leaving Ferrari because he is being replaced by Lewis Hamilton who is statistically the greatest of all-time and there was a small window of opportunity where Ferrari could get Lewis. Honestly any driver would understand that and say, ‘fair enough’.

“He can feel hard done by that he has been overlooked by Mercedes and Red Bull. If I was him, I would feel hard done by and I interviewed Carlos in Brazil, and he said on camera that he was still baffled and doesn’t fully understand their decision for not taking him.”

Chandhok believes signing a driver of Sainz’s calibre is a huge coup for Williams, but warned it will take the British squad time to be competitive.

“He will offer a huge amount of experience,” Chandhok explained. “First of all, he is very fast and has come from a recently top team so he will be able to offer them benchmarks and references that perhaps they haven’t had for some time. James Vowles has come from Mercedes, so he knows a lot of these things as well.

“But ultimately, Carlos can’t make the car faster. He can offer them suggestions, ideas and guidance in which way he thinks the car should improve but drivers can’t design the cars.

“It’s down to the team to be able to do that. He knows he has signed into a project that will take three, four or even five years before they are competitive to win races.”