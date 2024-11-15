Romain Grosjean lauds Ayao Komatsu for Haas revival: ‘The team is back to a better level’

"It almost makes me feel like I want to race for them again!"

Romain Grosjean with Ayao Komatsu
Romain Grosjean with Ayao Komatsu

Ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean has hailed Ayao Komatsu for the job he’s done as Haas team principal in 2024.

Komatsu replaced Guenther Steiner at the start of 2024 in a shock move by Haas.

Under Komatsu’s leadership, Haas are on course for their best championship finish since 2018.

Prior to Alpine’s double-podium in Brazil, Haas sat sixth overall in the standings.

Grosjean, who raced for Haas between 2016 and 2020, heaped praise on Komatsu.

He told F1’s official website: “I’m so proud of Ayao and what he’s been doing with Haas, bringing the team back to a much better level – just making the most of it and working as he does.

“I was lucky to know before the official announcement [that Komatsu would become Haas’s team boss]; I got a text from Ayao.

“I told him that I was very proud of him, very proud of everything he’s done, and very happy for him.”

Grosjean joked the progress Haas have made under Komatsu “almost makes me feel like I want to race for them again”.

“Of course, I didn’t know how it was going to be turning out, but it’s fantastic. It almost makes me feel like I want to race for them again!” he added.

“No, you never know. It’s a different role, it’s a different approach, there’s also a bit of political games and media.

“I had no idea about that part. I knew he could set everything up [to succeed], but that part was the unknown, and he’s been doing really, really well.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
“Difficult” for Fabio Quartararo “to make a great race” at Barcelona MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
7m ago
Marc Marquez: “Not a surprise, podium super difficult”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
22m ago
Pecco Bagnaia explains Barcelona MotoGP Maverick Vinales incident: “I lost the front”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
47m ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Saturday I can have some fun, fastest engine I ever had”
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
51m ago
Eddie Jordan’s tirade against modern F1: “I absolutely hate them for it”
Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Honda “have an advantage” over Yamaha at Barcelona MotoGP - Alex Rins
Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Rins, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz to make Williams F1 debut in post-season Abu Dhabi test
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest, Martin fifth in second practice
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
New insight into Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit: “His world had collapsed”
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo