F1 world champion pundit announces shock departure from Sky Sports

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has announced his departure from Sky Sports.

Hill has been a key part of the punditry team at Sky since they secured the F1 rights in 2012.

It seems that the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix was his final appearance for Sky.

He took to his X account to announce the news: “It’s been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Hill becomes the latest departure from the Sky punditry team, following fellow ex-British drivers Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta in recent years.

Jenson Button and Martin Brundle remain part of the team alongside the likes of Naomi Schiff, Danica Patrick, Karun Chandhok and Bernie Collins.

Hill had been vocal in recent weeks in his criticism against Max Verstappen.

The former Williams driver was critical of Verstappen’s driving in Mexico, stating: “Yes, I do. I think he's using fear and intimidation. As he says, he knows what he's doing but is it right? And is it fair?. We shouldn't be condoning driving cars off the track.”

Hill dismissed having a “vendetta” against Verstappen.

“When he makes a point about individuals, it's not individuals,” he added. “It's almost universal disapproval. That's the point.

“It's not a vendetta against Max, it's simply the people who watch the racing want it to be conducted in a reasonable and fair way.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

