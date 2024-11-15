Eddie Jordan launches attack at FIA over hindering Max Verstappen deliberately in Brazil

"Was he dealt a fair deal when the red flag came out six cars, seven cars later?"

Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan

Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has launched an attack at former FIA race director Niels Wittich over his handling of the red flag in qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was knocked out in Q2 at Interlagos after he was unable to improve on his final lap.

This was because of Lance Stroll’s stricken Aston Martin, which resulted in a red flag.

Unlike the other red flag stoppages in qualifying, it took approximately 40 seconds for it to be deployed, leaving Verstappen irked by the timing of it.

While Verstappen would go on to win the race later that day from 17th on the grid, it could have been decisive in the title race, given rival Lando Norris started from pole.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan hit out at the FIA following an exchange with co-host and former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Coulthard started the discussion by saying: “I think it’s kind of found its natural place now where the luck of where the Safety Car comes out is the luck of the racing gods.

“We have to assume that the race director never looks at things like where cars are as to whether…”

Jordan quickly stated: “Of course he does! Of course he does!”

“Are you telling me that Max was dealt a fair deal? Was he dealt a fair deal when the red flag came out six cars, seven cars later? Come on David, don’t be stupid.

“You know the gods are in Lando’s hands. They want Lando to win this Championship. But he’s not going to, because Max has outfoxed him. That’s it.”

Coulthard replied: “Well, look, I don’t know if it’s true. I think that sometimes the racing gods just are…”

Jordan concluded: “The red flag was wrong! It was a mistake!

“He f***** up, didn’t he!”

Verstappen can win his fourth consecutive F1 title at next weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

