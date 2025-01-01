Call for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to get ‘equal status’ in F1 2025

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have “both earned the right to be equal number ones” at McLaren in F1 2025, reckons Karun Chandhok.

McLaren opted to favour Norris in his title bid against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the second half of the 2024 F1 season, but the Briton ultimately fell short in his ambition to become world champion, with Verstappen prevailing to a fourth straight world championship.

The Woking-based outfit did not often impose team orders, with the Sao Paulo sprint race being a rare example of Piastri being asked to move aside for Norris, but McLaren publicly stated they would favour the Briton amid his attempts to beat Verstappen.

However, ex-F1 driver-turned Sky Sports pundit Chandhok believes Piastri, who claimed two grand prix victories in 2024, deserves to start next season on equal status with Norris.

“I would give them joint equal #1 status until probably the summer break because I think they have both earned the rights to be equal number ones,” Chandhok told Betway.

“Oscar’s on an upward trajectory. Lando has been the number one this year. There's no doubt about it. Lando has been the faster driver. But Oscar's had an amazing progression since his debut season, and he will carry on progressing.

“So, I would give them equal #1 status. I will then get to the summer break and would assess the situation and if they're in the championship fight, I would then be stronger about calling number one number two from the summer break onwards.”

Norris and Piastri’s consistency throughout last season helped McLaren beat Ferrari and Red Bull to claim their first constructors’ title since 1998 - and their first championship of any kind since 2008.