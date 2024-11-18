F1 deny “completely untrue” Stefano Domenicali MotoGP switch rumours

F1 has moved to rubbish rumours that Stefano Domenicali is set to become MotoGP’s new CEO.

Reports in Dutch media over the weekend claimed that Domenicali will leave his current position and head to MotoGP, but a senior F1 source has told Crash.net that the speculation is “completely untrue”.

It comes as American media and entertainment conglomerate Liberty Media - the current owners of F1 - prepare to complete their acquisition of the MotoGP World Championship.

An 86% majority deal for Liberty Media to buy Dorna Sports and MotoGP was announced earlier this year and is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

While changes to MotoGP’s senior management under the new ownership may occur, Domenicali will not be making a switch from four wheels to two.

The 59-year-old Italian and former Ferrari team principal has been in charge of F1 since taking over from Chase Carey in 2020.

Last week Liberty Media announced that Greg Maffei will step down from his position as CEO at the end of the year.

Maffei confirmed Liberty Media’s buyout of MotoGP has now been filed with the European Commission.

“Just on MotoGP for a moment; we did file this morning [Thursday, November 14] with the EC for regulatory approval and we expect to be on track to receive that by year-end," he said.

“This is a great business; it is a rare opportunity to acquire a global league-level asset with centralised commercial rights and diversified revenue stream and quite high profitability.

“The fanbase has been growing already before Liberty's involvement. Year to date, attendance is up about 9% on a like for like basis, and they're maintaining the record levels that they saw in 2023.”