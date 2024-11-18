F1 deny “completely untrue” Stefano Domenicali MotoGP switch rumours

Stefano Domenicali will not be leaving F1 to become MotoGP's CEO, senior sources have told Crash.net.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

F1 has moved to rubbish rumours that Stefano Domenicali is set to become MotoGP’s new CEO.

Reports in Dutch media over the weekend claimed that Domenicali will leave his current position and head to MotoGP, but a senior F1 source has told Crash.net that the speculation is “completely untrue”.

It comes as American media and entertainment conglomerate Liberty Media - the current owners of F1 - prepare to complete their acquisition of the MotoGP World Championship.

An 86% majority deal for Liberty Media to buy Dorna Sports and MotoGP was announced earlier this year and is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

While changes to MotoGP’s senior management under the new ownership may occur, Domenicali will not be making a switch from four wheels to two.

The 59-year-old Italian and former Ferrari team principal has been in charge of F1 since taking over from Chase Carey in 2020.

Last week Liberty Media announced that Greg Maffei will step down from his position as CEO at the end of the year.

Maffei confirmed Liberty Media’s buyout of MotoGP has now been filed with the European Commission.

“Just on MotoGP for a moment; we did file this morning [Thursday, November 14] with the EC for regulatory approval and we expect to be on track to receive that by year-end," he said.

“This is a great business; it is a rare opportunity to acquire a global league-level asset with centralised commercial rights and diversified revenue stream and quite high profitability.

“The fanbase has been growing already before Liberty's involvement. Year to date, attendance is up about 9% on a like for like basis, and they're maintaining the record levels that they saw in 2023.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
13m ago
F1 deny “completely untrue” Stefano Domenicali MotoGP switch rumours
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali
MotoGP
News
36m ago
New Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team confirmed - riders announced
Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team
Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team
F1
News
54m ago
Winning F1 title with Ferrari would make Lewis Hamilton ‘forever unbeatable’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Michael Schumacher parallel drawn ahead Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin to race #1 plate at Aprilia? “What do you think!”
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

More News

F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix live
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Axed F1 driver linked with Ferrari reserve role for 2025
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: “This is the beauty of racing”
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Espargaro claps back at Bastianini dig: ‘He was three seconds behind me on a factory Ducati’
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, Solidarity MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, Solidarity MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Why Pecco Bagnaia should be remembered as a great MotoGP champion
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia