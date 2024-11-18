The trait McLaren’s rising star shares with their current F1 driver

McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu shares the same trait as current F1 driver Oscar Piastri.

Ugo Ugochukwu shares a crucial trait with current McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri, according to his team.

The 17-year-old American, who is part of McLaren’s junior programme, claimed a dominant victory in the prestigious Macau Grand Prix at the weekend.

Ugochukwu secured pole position and led every lap of both the qualification race and main grand prix in a one-off cameo for the R-ace GP FR team, who were left impressed by his perfromance.

Team manager Benjamin Schidt likened Ugochukwu’s calm behaviour to that of two-time grand prix winner Piastri, who previously raced for R-ace GP when he won the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup.

“The behaviour of Ugo is always really calm. And I think it's a key factor for the drivers,” Schmidt told Autosport in Macau.

“He's looking at the data, he is understanding things, and never saying something higher or lower [in his emotions]. He's just always consistent in his behaviour.

“And I think that is what really makes the difference - putting the emotions a bit away sometimes.”

Asked if this was similar to Piastri’s approach, Schmidt replied: “Exactly, yeah. He is constant in the emotions, I would say.”

Ugochukwu won the CIK-FIA karting european championship in 2020 before taking third in British F4 in 2022, then going on to finish runner-up in Italian F4 and winning the Euro 4 championship the following year.

“I mean, already from the preparation, Ugo was quite impressive,” Schmidt added.

“We know Ugo quite well, even if he was not racing for us [this season], and we’ve tested quite a lot of times with him.

“He's definitely a good driver, quite talented. He has a huge experience as well, which makes these things a bit easier for him, even if it's never easy to win here in Macau.

“But he's definitely a good driver, and we were really happy to share this weekend with him. He just gave us this amazing win. So we cannot be grateful enough for that.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

The trait McLaren's rising star shares with their current F1 driver
